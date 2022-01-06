 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Kotek stepping down as Speaker to focus on governor's race

  • 0

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek announced Thursday she will resign from the Legislature to focus on her gubernatorial run.

The last day for the longest-tenured speaker in state history will be Jan. 21.

“I am forever grateful to my constituents, my colleagues, and the entire state for the opportunity to serve,” Kotek, a Portland Democrat, said in a statement. “

Dozens of candidates have filed to run for the spot being vacated by a term-limited Gov. Kate Brown this year.

Also on Thursday, the Oregon’s secretary of state ruled that former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof is not eligible to run for governor because he does not meet the state’s residency requirement. Kristof had announced a run as a Democrat and had garnered attention and shown quickly raised a sizable campaign war chest.

Kotek’s change of strategy was sudden — as recently as November her office said she planned to remain in her role through the end of the year.

People are also reading…

Under House rules, Kotek would need to pause her fundraising efforts for the entirety of next month’s state legislative session, which can last up to 35 days.

Democrats have held Oregon’s governor’s office since 1987, and others in the party running for the state’s high office include state Treasurer Tobias Read.

Republicans seeking their party’s nomination include state Rep. Christine Drazan, former Republican nominee Bud Pierce and Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam.

Former Democratic state Sen. Betsy Johnson is running as an independent.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jan. 6 Capitol riot probe ready to go public

Jan. 6 Capitol riot probe ready to go public

After six months of work, lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection will start to reveal their findings in coming weeks. But do Americans trust their own institutions, or their own eyes? Find out what happens next.

Biden talks sanctions, Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine

Biden talks sanctions, Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden warned Russia's Vladimir Putin on Thursday that the U.S. could impose new sanctions against Russia if it takes further military action against Ukraine, while Putin responded that such a U.S. move could lead to a complete rupture of ties between the nations.

Despite brutal video, only GOP minority say 1/6 very violent

Despite brutal video, only GOP minority say 1/6 very violent

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fighting — so primitive and ferocious that one Capitol Police officer described it as “medieval” and another as a “trip to hell” — left more than 100 law enforcement personnel injured, some beaten with their own weapons.

Manchin wary of changing Senate rules to advance voting bill

Manchin wary of changing Senate rules to advance voting bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin sounded a skeptical note Tuesday about the prospects of easing the Senate's filibuster rules, raising doubts about whether he will provide crucial support to the Democrats' renewed push for voting legislation they say is needed to protect democracy.

Capitol rioters' tears, remorse don't spare them from jail

Capitol rioters' tears, remorse don't spare them from jail

WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida business owner Robert Palmer cheered on the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 before he joined the fray. Screaming obscenities, he hurled a wooden plank and a fire extinguisher at police officers trying to ward off the mob.

Hong Kong editors charged with sedition, US criticizes raid

Hong Kong editors charged with sedition, US criticizes raid

HONG KONG (AP) — Two former editors from a Hong Kong online pro-democracy news outlet were charged with sedition and denied bail Thursday, a day after one of the last openly critical voices in the city said it would cease operations following a police raid on its office and seven arrests.

Watch Now: Related Video

Uber customer hit with $600 bill after getting stuck on I-95 in Virginia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News