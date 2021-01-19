 Skip to main content
Kustoff in self-quarantine after testing negative for virus
AP

Kustoff in self-quarantine after testing negative for virus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. Rep. David Kustoff is under self-quarantine after the Tennessee Republican came into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, his office said Tuesday.

Kustoff tested negative for the virus on Monday, but he has been advised by the attending physician of the U.S. Congress to quarantine, he said in a statement.

Kustoff said he is working remotely. His office did not identify the person he came into contact with.

Kustoff won a third term representing the 8th District in west Tennessee in November. His district includes suburban Memphis and parts of more than a dozen mostly rural counties.

