KY hits daily high of 58 virus deaths; more vaccines sought

“At the moment, we’re seeing people who want it so desperately, so many groups that deserve it and need it,” he said. “Our bigger challenge is patience. But we’ve just got to have more” doses.

President Joe Biden has vowed to dispense 100 million shots in his first 100 days in office. In one of his first orders of business, Biden signed executive orders to combat the coronavirus pandemic, including one broadening the use of the Defense Production Act to expand vaccine production.

Beshear said he’s pushing to increase statewide capacity to administer vaccinations at faster rates, in preparation for the time when vaccine shipments increase.

“Because if the new administration or anybody else can get us more vaccine, I want to be able to get it out that week, even if we have no prior notice,” he said.

Beshear said he looks forward to working with Biden’s administration to combat the coronavirus, and he praised the new president for his immediate focus on the pandemic. The governor noted that he also worked well with former President Donald Trump's administration in battling COVID.