La. Black lawmakers want chairman ousted for 'divisive' bill

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's Black lawmakers Wednesday called for the removal of the House Education Committee chairman for his bill aimed at limiting conversations about racism and sexism in schools and a debate in which he referenced the “good” parts of slavery.

The Legislative Black Caucus said Republican Rep. Ray Garofalo's legislation includes “insensitive and racist elements," and they suggested his slavery comments only worsened the insult they felt from the proposal.

“An apology is not enough,” Rep. Ted James, the Baton Rouge Democrat who chairs the Black Caucus, said in a statement. “The defense of systemic racism throughout our country is unarguably an issue, and the language of this proposal alone is enough to offend those of us working toward change.”

Garofalo said in a speech Wednesday on the House floor that his comments were taken out of context, blamed the media for inflaming the issue and said he took his Facebook page down because of an onslaught of critical messages.

“I would hope that you know better than the reports that are being made about me in the press. I would hope you respect me enough to know that I did not say what they’re accusing me of saying," said Garofalo, from St. Bernard Parish.