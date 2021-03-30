LA County allowed to expand capacity indoors, reopen bars

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Tuesday that the next few weeks will be critical, given the potential surge.

“At the same time, we are vaccinating more and more people,” he said during a virtual event hosted by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. “It’s going to be almost a race between getting people vaccinated, versus avoiding a surge of new cases.”

The typically crowded Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk reopens Thursday, while Universal Studios Hollywood plans to reopen April 16, followed by Disneyland at the end of April and the Monterey Bay Aquarium in May.

Only three counties totaling more than 1 million people — San Joaquin, Merced and Inyo — remain in the state's most restricted purple tier, where the virus remains widespread. Thirty-six counties are in the state's red tier, including hard-hit Fresno County, where officials said Tuesday people could dine indoors and visit the movies and museums at 25% capacity starting Wednesday.

Santa Cruz and Alameda also moved to the orange tier Tuesday. Two counties are in the least-restricted yellow tier.

Meanwhile, California is expanding vaccine eligibility to people 50 and older starting Thursday and to all adults on April 15.