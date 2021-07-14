LA County moves forward with return of Black family's land

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County leaders are moving forward with a plan to return prime beachfront property to descendants of a Black couple who built a resort for African Americans but were stripped of the land by local city officials a century ago.

The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to pursue an action plan created by the county chief executive’s office on returning the land to the descendants of Willa and Charles Bruce once the state allows it.

The county would be a sponsor of state legislation that is needed to enable the transfer.

“We are on an important road to set a precedent that could be replicated across the country as we work to put actions behind our commitment to an anti-racist agenda and anti-racist county,” Supervisor Holly Mitchell said. “We cannot achieve racial equity until we confront our past and make it right.”

The plan discusses transferring the land, assessing the property’s worth, determining who the legal heirs are and limiting the property tax burden on the family, the Southern California News Group reported Wednesday. More details are expected later this year.