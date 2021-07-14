 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LA County moves forward with return of Black family's land
0 Comments
AP

LA County moves forward with return of Black family's land

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County leaders are moving forward with a plan to return prime beachfront property to descendants of a Black couple who built a resort for African Americans but were stripped of the land by local city officials a century ago.

The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to pursue an action plan created by the county chief executive’s office on returning the land to the descendants of Willa and Charles Bruce once the state allows it.

The county would be a sponsor of state legislation that is needed to enable the transfer.

“We are on an important road to set a precedent that could be replicated across the country as we work to put actions behind our commitment to an anti-racist agenda and anti-racist county,” Supervisor Holly Mitchell said. “We cannot achieve racial equity until we confront our past and make it right.”

The plan discusses transferring the land, assessing the property’s worth, determining who the legal heirs are and limiting the property tax burden on the family, the Southern California News Group reported Wednesday. More details are expected later this year.

The property that became known as Bruce’s Beach is along the shoreline in Manhattan Beach, now an upscale city along the southern end of Santa Monica Bay.

The land was purchased in 1912 by Willa and Charles Bruce, who built the first West Coast resort for Black people at a time when many beaches were segregated.

They suffered racist harassment from white neighbors and in the 1920s the Manhattan Beach City Council took the land away through eminent domain under the ruse of needing it for a park.

The city did nothing with the property, however, and it eventually was transferred to the state in 1948.

In 1995, the state transferred it to the county. That transfer came with restrictions on further transfers that can only be lifted through state legislation. A bill to do that was introduced in the state Senate earlier this year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Scene of the Crash car show preview

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy
National Politics

DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy

  • Updated

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — When the coronavirus ravaged Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis defiantly bucked mask mandates. He later cracked down on protesters advocating racial justice, blasted President Joe Biden on immigration, jumped into the fight over transgender athletes and signed sweeping legislation to toughen voting rules.

Hunter Biden paintings pose ethical challenge for president
National Politics

Hunter Biden paintings pose ethical challenge for president

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has established an arrangement that would allow President Joe Biden’s son Hunter to sell his artwork for tens of thousands of dollars without knowing the identity of the purchaser, an agreement established in attempt to avoid any potential ethical concerns surrounding his sales.

+7
Sanders, Biden meet as infrastructure bill swells past $3.5T
National Politics

Sanders, Biden meet as infrastructure bill swells past $3.5T

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Emerging from a private meeting at the White House, Sen. Bernie Sanders said Monday that he and President Joe Biden are on the same page as Democrats draft a “transformative” infrastructure package unleashing more than $3.5 trillion in domestic investments on par with the New Deal of the 1930s.

+17
Biden blasts 'un-American' voting limits; Texas Dems act
National Politics

Biden blasts 'un-American' voting limits; Texas Dems act

  • Updated

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden declared preserving voting rights an urgent national "test of our time” on Tuesday but offered few concrete proposals to meet it. Texas Democrats took their own dramatic action to stymie Republican efforts to tighten ballot restrictions in their state.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News