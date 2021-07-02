LA County sees surge in virus cases, urges vaccinations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California public health officials pleaded Friday for people to get vaccinated as the state's largest county reported hundreds of additional COVID-19 infections.

Los Angeles County reported 549 new cases in a single day, the most since mid-April. The county averaged nearly 300 new cases a day over a seven-day period that ended Wednesday, representing an increase of 85% from the seven-day period that ended June 24.

The rate of coronavirus tests that were positive was 1.3%, more than quadruple the low of 0.3% seen in the first week of June, the county Department of Public Health reported.

The positivity rate in the county of nearly 10 million is still lower than the statewide rate of 1.5% and its rates of infection, hospitalizations and deaths are a fraction of those seen during a fall and winter wave when hundreds of people were dying daily.

Even so, the county and California as a whole have seen large increases in caseloads in the two weeks since the state did away with its color-coded tier system of COVID-19 restrictions, ended most business capacity restrictions and lifted many distancing and mask rules for vaccinated people.