La. House backs removing permit mandate for concealed carry

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana House voted Wednesday to scrap the need for a permit to carry a concealed handgun in the state, joining the Senate in backing the idea.

The chambers need to agree on a final version of one of the two bills before it can reach the governor's desk. Once there, Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards has indicated he will veto the measure.

But that hasn't slowed the effort pushed by Republicans.

Lawmakers in the House voted 73-28 for the measure by Rep. Bryan Fontenot, a Republican from Thibodaux, with some Democrats joining GOP lawmakers in passing the bill.

The proposal would allow anyone 21 years or older in Louisiana — if the person isn’t barred from having a firearm — to carry a concealed handgun without needing a permit. Gun owners wanting concealed carry would no longer have to take hours of training on gun safety, get a background check and pay a fee to the Louisiana State Police.