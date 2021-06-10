La. lawmakers agree to give assessors hefty car allowance

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's parish tax assessors should be able to give themselves hefty car allowances up to 15% of their annual six-figure salaries, lawmakers have agreed, giving final passage Thursday to the proposal.

A 38-0 Senate vote and a 76-25 House vote sent the bill by Republican Sen. Stewart Cathey, of Monroe, to the governor's desk for consideration.

Lawmakers said assessors earn between $135,000 and $172,000 annually. The measure would allow them to receive a vehicle allowance that is up to 15% of their salary on top of their yearly pay, an allowance that could reach $20,000 to $26,000 a year.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, hasn't publicly taken a position on the idea. A similar proposal was blocked five years ago by lawmakers who questioned the need for the large increases.

Supporters say assessors already are paid other travel expenses and the car allowances would replace those existing costs. They also note that eight parishes already have received legislative authorization in previous years to get the same type of vehicle allowance. Cathey's bill would expand that to let all 64 assessors have that add-on pay if the individual assessor chooses.