LA, other large counties forecast looser COVID-19 rules

The California Department of Public Health did not respond to questions about what would happen if Santa Clara or other counties do not join the system. In a statement, the department said dozens of providers at more than 1,000 vaccination sites have signed on.

Among them are about 40 federally qualified health centers, 28 hospitals, four large medical groups, three pharmacies and three tribal clinics, according to Blue Shield.

“Our goal is to save lives by helping to provide all Californians equitable access to the vaccines, especially in those communities hardest hit by the pandemic,” Blue Shield spokesperson Matthew Yi said in a statement.

Separately, some elected officials are pushing Newsom to reconsider his plan to send more doses to vulnerable neighborhoods, saying that the ZIP codes he wants to use do not capture all the pockets of poverty in the state. San Francisco Bay Area officials are particularly irked.

Angst over how to deliver vaccine comes as more counties reopen for business as coronavirus infection rates fall, nearly a year after California went into lockdown.