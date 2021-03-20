LA-Winners

 Skip to main content
By The Associated Press

Here is a list of winners of races in Louisiana.

U.S. House - District 2

Troy Carter, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Karen Carter Peterson, Dem -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 5

Julia Letlow, GOP

BESE Board - District 4

Michael Melerine, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Cassie Williams, Dem -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 82

Edwin Connick, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Laurie Schlegel, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

