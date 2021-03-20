LA-Winners

03-20-21 22:39,,
By The Associated Press
Here is a list of winners of races in Louisiana.
U.S. House - District 2
Troy Carter, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Karen Carter Peterson, Dem -- Advances to runoff
U.S. House - District 5
Julia Letlow, GOP
BESE Board - District 4
Michael Melerine, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Cassie Williams, Dem -- Advances to runoff
State House - District 82
Edwin Connick, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Laurie Schlegel, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.