LA-Winners

04-24-21 21:58,,
By The Associated Press
Here is a list of winners of races in Louisiana.
U.S. House - District 2
Troy Carter, Dem
BESE Board - District 4
Michael Melerine, GOP
State House - District 82
Laurie Schlegel, GOP
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.