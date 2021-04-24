LA-Winners

 Skip to main content
By The Associated Press

Here is a list of winners of races in Louisiana.

U.S. House - District 2

Troy Carter, Dem

BESE Board - District 4

Michael Melerine, GOP

State House - District 82

Laurie Schlegel, GOP

