Lamont authorizes 200 more Guard members to Washington
Lamont authorizes 200 more Guard members to Washington

  • Updated
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced Friday evening he's authorizing the deployment of an additional 200 members of the Connecticut National Guard to help with security efforts at next week's presidential inauguration in Washington.

Earlier in the week, the Democrat authorized sending an initial 100 Connecticut guard members, including military police and two patrol explosive-detection dog teams. Both deployments were made at the request of U.S. National Guard leadership.

Connecticut is also providing equipment and supplies, including ambulances. Lamont said previously that the state's Air Guard has also placed C-130H aircraft and crews on alert status. The planes are capable of moving personnel around the country, if necessary.

“The peaceful transfer of power is a central tenet of American democracy, and Connecticut stands ready to aid in the protection of our country,” Lamont said in a statement.

