Lamont: 'Basic agreement' reached with nursing homes, union

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday that his administration has reached a “basic agreement" with nursing home operators and the union that represents workers, expressing optimism that a planned strike at 26 facilities on Friday will be averted.
Minutes later, Paul Mounds, Lamont's chief of staff, said the administration was notified that strikes planned at seven facilities owned by iCare have been postponed.
The Democratic governor's comments came after a slightly revised version of the proposal, which includes an historic $267 million in additional state funding for nursing homes was released. Among other things, it would expand the labor-management agreement from two to four years and include more money for pension enhancements.
“It’s a good deal. It’s a good deal for the front-line nurses, the biggest increase they’ve gotten in many a year," Lamont said. "I think it shows we’re keeping faith with the folks who are taking care of our parents and grandparents.”
Messages were left seeking comment with District 1199 New England, SEIU, and the trade association for the nursing home owners.
About 2,800 workers at 26 facilities, ranging from certified nurses aides to housekeeping, were expected to walk off the job on Friday at 6 a.m. More strikes have been planned at additional facilities beginning May 28. While the state is not a party to the talks, it plays a crucial role because the state provides the bulk of nursing home revenues through Medicaid payments.
The threatened nursing home worker strike has highlighted the political pressures the Democratic governor is feeling from the liberal wing of his party, many of whom have accused the wealthy former businessman of not being bold enough in addressing the inequities underscored by the pandemic.
Despite Lamont offering a record boost in state funding, both the union and some Democratic state legislators have his first proposal fell far short of what’s needed to solve the problem of long-standing “poverty” wages. One lawmaker publicly pinned the blame on Lamont if the threatened walkouts happen.
“This work stoppage ... is going to lead to widespread, state-sanctioned neglect of our most vulnerable residents and all because of the governor’s well-known reluctance to invest equitably in Connecticut’s workforce and Connecticut’s most vulnerable care,” Rep. Anne Hughes, D-Easton, a leader in the General Assembly’s Progressive Caucus, said Wednesday during a press conference
Besides his plan for nursing home funding, Lamont has taken heat from left-leaning Democrats on other issues in recent weeks, especially his opposition to a Democratic tax plan that includes higher taxes on wealthier residents. Hundreds of protesters, including flag-waving SEIU members, recently rallied outside his Hartford residence, arguing the revenue is needed to reverse racial and economic inequities by spending more on education, health care and housing.