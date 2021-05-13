Lamont: 'Basic agreement' reached with nursing homes, union

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday that his administration has reached a “basic agreement" with nursing home operators and the union that represents workers, expressing optimism that a planned strike at 26 facilities on Friday will be averted.

Minutes later, Paul Mounds, Lamont's chief of staff, said the administration was notified that strikes planned at seven facilities owned by iCare have been postponed.

The Democratic governor's comments came after a slightly revised version of the proposal, which includes an historic $267 million in additional state funding for nursing homes was released. Among other things, it would expand the labor-management agreement from two to four years and include more money for pension enhancements.

“It’s a good deal. It’s a good deal for the front-line nurses, the biggest increase they’ve gotten in many a year," Lamont said. "I think it shows we’re keeping faith with the folks who are taking care of our parents and grandparents.”

Messages were left seeking comment with District 1199 New England, SEIU, and the trade association for the nursing home owners.