Lamont gets vaccine; Black leaders urge people to get shots

“In order for us to reach population immunity, we need to have about 75% of the population to get vaccinations. They cannot do it without people of color,” Robinson said. “There are reasons for African Americans to distrust, but there are also reasons for African Americans to trust.”

Robinson noted that a Black scientist, Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, helped develop the Moderna vaccine.

Wooden said his family had a large gathering on Zoom during Thanksgiving, and he was shocked when only a few of them raised their hands to indicate they were willing to take the vaccine.

“It is the health care system that has not been equitable, that’s not been just,” the Democratic treasurer said. “There is a reason why we don’t trust the system. But that is not the reason why we shirk our responsibility now as leaders to stand up with what we know about this vaccine, about how safe it is, about the studies, about the results.”

Lamont said the state is stepping up its efforts to get minorities vaccinated and bridge the racial divide, including working with Black churches and sending dozens of mobile vaccination teams into underserved communities.