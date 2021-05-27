Lamont holds last COVID briefing, but says work isn't done

No COVID-related deaths were reported over the past week in nursing homes, although there were six confirmed infections among residents and six confirmed infections among staff.

Statewide, three more COVID-associated deaths were reported since Wednesday, for a total of 8,230 people. While that death count is the 22nd highest in the country overall, it's the seventh highest per capita. Officials on Thursday attributed that ranking to Connecticut being hit early on during the pandemic, when little was known about COVID-19; Connecticut's aging population and how the state counts more deaths as COVID-related than other states.

“We were hit hard early and we learned quickly," Lamont said. "And you’ll see after that surge ... we outperformed over the course of the next ten months.”

Lamont was joined on Thursday by some of his star COVID-19 advisors, including Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former U.S. Food and Drug Administration commissioner and a Connecticut resident. Gottlieb said the state may have to deal with the coronavirus again in the fall or winter, but predicted it will be better prepared given the amount of immunity in the population, through vaccinations and prior infections, and the fact more is known about COVID-19.