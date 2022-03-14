 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Lamont, lawmakers discuss suspending 25-cent state gas tax

  • 0

With prices rising at the pump, Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont unveiled a proposal Monday to suspend one of Connecticut's two taxes on gasoline by 25-cents-per-gallon until June 30, urging the General Assembly to enact the measure as soon as possible.

Lamont, who met privately with Democratic and Republican legislative leaders prior to his announcement, said he also hopes lawmakers will consider other proposals to move Connecticut's annual sales-tax-free week from August to April, and to provide free bus service during the month of April.

“I think I can tell you there was a strong consensus that now is the time to provide immediate relief to the people of Connecticut,” Lamont said.

Connecticut has two taxes that apply to motor fuels. They include the motor vehicle fuels tax, typically referred to as the state's gas tax, and the fluctuating petroleum products gross earnings tax, which has risen to 26.4 cents per gallon in recent weeks.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to affect crude oil and gas prices across the U.S., prompting various governors and state legislators to call for suspending taxes on gasoline to provide motorists relief. In Connecticut, the average price for regular unleaded gas reached $4.48 per gallon on Friday, exceeding a record of $4.39 set in 2008, according to AAA.

People are also reading…

Both the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives and Senate are scheduled to hold sessions on Wednesday. However, it's unclear whether that will be enough time for both chambers to be ready to vote on the gas tax suspension or the other provisions.

Republican legislators, who last week called for suspending the state’s petroleum gross receipts tax until June 30, said they welcome Lamont's proposal. However, they stressed that more needs to be done later on in this year's legislative session to further reduce the tax burden on residents.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pariahs no more? US reaches out to oil states as prices rise

Pariahs no more? US reaches out to oil states as prices rise

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three checkered oil regimes that President Joe Biden and past U.S. leaders have spectacularly snubbed — Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and Iran — are now targets of U.S. outreach as global fuel prices reach jarring levels during the Ukraine crisis.

South Dakota AG impeachment committee meets amid new claims

South Dakota AG impeachment committee meets amid new claims

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota House committee examining whether Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should be impeached for his conduct after killing a pedestrian with his car in 2020 detailed Thursday how it planned to wrap up its investigation, while attempting to keep out fresh allegations from one of Gov. Kristi Noem's top officials.

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She’s parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Pentagon on Tuesday rejected Poland's surprise announcement that it would give the United States its MiG-29 fighter jets for use by Ukraine, a rare display of disharmony by NATO allies seeking to boost Ukrainian fighters while avoiding getting caught up in a wider war with Russia.

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed sending money back to taxpayers to offset record-high gas prices but rejected calls to increase oil drilling, saying he wants to free the state “once and for all from the grasp of petro-dictators.”

Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia

Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A drone that flew over several NATO countries all the way from the Ukrainian war zone crashed overnight on the outskirts of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, triggering a loud blast and damaging parked cars but causing no injuries, authorities said Friday.

Retired professor mounts GOP challenge to Democrat DeLauro

Retired professor mounts GOP challenge to Democrat DeLauro

Republican Lesley DeNardis announced Tuesday that she is running against Connecticut Democratic U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro in this year's election, in an attempt to become the first GOP member to hold the 3rd District seat since her father in the early 1980s.

US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports

US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports

WASHINGTON (AP) — Striking harder at Russia’s economy, President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a ban on Russian oil imports in retaliation for Vladimir Putin’s onslaught in Ukraine. The major trade action, responding to the pleas of Ukraine’s embattled leader, thrust the U.S. out front as Western nations seek to halt Putin’s invasion.

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Under pressure recently to prove her loyalty to Donald Trump, Rep. Nancy Mace traveled to New York and filmed a social media video outside Trump Tower reminding her South Carolina constituents that she was one of the former president's “earliest supporters."

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Octopuses are using human trash for shelter in the ocean

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News