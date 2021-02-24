Lamont making big push for marijuana legalization this year

“Everybody is starting to realize we have to do something," D'Agostino said.

Besides Lamont's bill, there are other marijuana legalization bills proposed this session by various lawmakers.

Under Lamont's plan, sales would begin in May 2022, with cities and towns deciding where recreational cannabis can be used and sold within their borders. The governor has estimated $33.6 million in revenue could be generated in the first year, growing to about $97 million by fiscal year 2026. Those figures do not include a 3% local tax.

Besides regulating the drug and generating revenue, the bill also focuses on decriminalizing marijuana, building upon an earlier law that that made it an infraction to possess less than a half ounce of the drug. Lamont's bill makes it legal to possess up to 1.5 ounces for adult use, or more if it's a patient using medical marijuana. Penalties would also be reduced for possession of larger amounts.

Additionally, the bill expunges past marijuana-related criminal convictions, either automatically or by petition, depending on when the case occurred.