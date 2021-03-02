Lamont officials say a gambling expansion agreement is close

A key member of Gov. Ned Lamont's administration said Tuesday they're “at the precipice” of finally reaching a comprehensive gambling expansion agreement with Connecticut's tribal nations, but acknowledged they're closer to sealing the deal with just one of the two federally recognized tribes.

Paul Mounds, the Democratic governor's chief of staff, said an announcement could be made later in the day with the Mohegan Tribe, owners and operators of the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville.

“It is our goal to have an agreement of both tribal nations and the state of Connecticut to present to the General Assembly, particularly this committee of cognizance, in the very near future,” Mounds told members of the General Assembly’s Public Safety Committee, which oversees gambling matters.

Ray Pineault, chief operating officer for Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment, later referred to the negotiations between the tribes and the state as "ongoing."

While Rodney Butler, chair of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, acknowledged his tribe has not yet agreed to the terms of the deal, he said the negotiators are “literally on the one-inch line.” He said the sticking point has to do with a revenue issue that is “a rounding error” for the state budget but crucial to the future of his tribe.