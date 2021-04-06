 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lamont order will allow absentee voting in spring elections
0 comments
AP

Lamont order will allow absentee voting in spring elections

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Ned Lamont signed an executive order Tuesday that will allow people to use the continuing COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to vote by absentee in any election, primary or referendum held before May 20.

The Democrat's latest order related to the public health and civil preparedness emergencies is similar to the order that allowed voters to use absentee ballots during the elections in 2020.

Lamont's new order also provides municipalities and regional school boards with additional flexibility in scheduling budget hearings, meetings, and votes to account for logistical challenges posed by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the state of Connecticut continues to see positive cases of COVID-19. On Tuesday, the state reported 1,074 confirmed or probable cases since Monday. Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 235.9, an increase of 25.1%, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins.

The number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased by 21 since Monday to 505, while the number of COVID-associated deaths increased by seven to 7,930.

Lamont on Tuesday visited Hartford’s second walk-up, no appointment vaccine clinic for Hartford residents who are 18 years and older. The site is located at the Swift Factory, a commercial and community campus. The city held its first no appointment clinic last week at a Walmart parking lot and vaccinated more than 250 city residents.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden visits vaccination site in Virginia

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in
National Politics

Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

  • Updated

PHOENIX (AP) — The helmet-wearing Idaho man photographed dangling by one hand from the Senate’s balcony during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol turned himself in six days later. While buckled in the vehicle delivering him to the Boise jail, Josiah Colt made a video apologizing and expressing shame for storming the building.

+2
Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir
Entertainment

Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter details his lifelong struggle with alcoholism and drug abuse in a new memoir, writing that “in the last five years alone, my two-decades-long marriage has dissolved, guns have been put in my face, and at one point I dropped clean off the grid, living in $59-a-night Super 8 motels off I-95 while scaring my family even more than myself.”

+3
AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers
National Politics

AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a move he said would help restore “scientific integrity,” the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency is removing dozens of scientists and other experts from key advisory boards named under President Donald Trump, saying they were overly friendly to industry.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News