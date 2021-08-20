Lamont: Residents should prepare to shelter in place Sunday

“We’ve learned from Super Storm Sandy and Hurricane Irene that preparation at staging areas ahead of the storm making landfall is key to a quick and effective response,” said Major General Francis Evon, the state's adjutant general and commander of the National Guard, in a statement. He said additional members can be called up if needed.

Meanwhile, the president of Eversource, Connecticut’s largest electric utility, is predicting hundreds of thousands of customers could be without power for between 5 and 10 days if the current weather forecasts hold.

Joseph Nolan Jr. said his company will have 4,000 crews from across the U.S. and Canada responding to this storm and promised at least one crew would be placed in every Connecticut community. The company also has 2,000 utility poles and 3,000 transformers ready to replace any that are lost in the storm, Nolan said.

“I will tell you the response is probably the largest response that I have ever had. I’ve been in the business for 36 years,” he said.

Eversource came under heavy criticism last year when the remnants of Tropical Storm Isaias left many without power for more than a week.

