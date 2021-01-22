Lamont says he has no interest in raising taxes in budget

Gov. Ned Lamont gave business leaders a relatively optimistic outlook Friday by telling them he has “no interest” in raising taxes and doesn't foresee slashing funding for social services in his two-year state budget, which is due Feb. 10.

The Democratic governor told members of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association that Connecticut still has roughly $3 billion in its budget reserve fund, which state officials had thought would have to be tapped to cover massive projected deficits as it continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

But recent budget projections indicate there could instead be a small surplus when the current fiscal year ends June 30.

Deficits are still projected in the following fiscal years.

“I have no interest in raising taxes, no broad-based tax increases," he said. “I can keep faith with the people in terms of the social services. keep faith with people in terms of the not-for-profits.

“I know the hell that people are going through during this COVID pandemic,” he said. "I know the fact that a lot of your small businesses are struggling every day just to keep their doors open. And I want to send a signal loud and clear that I hear you.”