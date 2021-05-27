Lamont signs sports betting bill that now awaits federal OK

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Thursday signed legislation that finally legalizes sports wagering and online gambling, the last step before the U.S. Department of Interior is asked to sign off on an amended gambling compact between the state and the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribes.

Proponents are hopeful that bets can be placed as soon as this fall.

“I am confident that the federal government will see fit to approve these amendments to our compact, and in the coming months we can launch a modernized, 21st century gaming experience in Connecticut,” said Lamont in a statement.

By signing the bill into law, Lamont ended years of debate and failed negotiations with the state's two federally recognized tribal nations, who have exclusive rights to certain forms of gambling in the state. They own and operate Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort Casino in southeastern Connecticut.

Under the agreement Lamont and his administration reached with tribal leaders, both sovereign nations will be allowed to offer sports betting, online gambling and online fantasy sports, on and off their reservations, in return for providing the state a share of the revenues.