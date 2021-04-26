Lamont submits plan for spending historic federal COVID help

Lamont's plan includes some surprises, such as $10 million over two years to fund a “time-limited, transformative contraceptive access initiative.” There's also one-time funding to addresses some long-standing issues, including the need for 24-hour mobile psychiatric crisis units in the state and other mental health services.

Other proposals include funding for community gun violence reduction efforts; legal representation for people facing eviction; 100 new community health workers who will work with 3,000 high-risk families and children; free admission this summer to museums and venues across the state for residents 18 years and younger, including the Connecticut Science Center in Hartford and the aquariums in Mystic and Norwalk; energy efficiency upgrades for affordable housing complexes; free summer preschool and kindergarten readiness programs; summer youth employment and assistance to the deaf community.

Connecticut is teaming with restaurants to offer an incentive for state residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Lamont said that between May 19-31 hundreds, if not thousands, of participating establishments will offer a free drink to anyone showing proof of vaccination. The governor also said there is no longer a need to make reservations to get the vaccine. He said the state has more than 50 locations offering walk-up vaccinations. People also will now be told which locations are providing which brand of vaccine so consumers can choose between the newly re-instated Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine or the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna shots.