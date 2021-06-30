 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lamont vetoes prison confinement bill, issues new order
0 Comments
AP

Lamont vetoes prison confinement bill, issues new order

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday vetoed a bill that limited when isolated confinement or seclusion is used in Connecticut prisons, saying he supports the bill's intent but wants to make sure inmates and staff are safe.

Instead, the Democrat directed the Department of Correction commissioner to increase “out of cell time” for all incarcerated individuals, including those in “restrictive status.” He said that will happen “well before the effective dates of the bill,” which would have happened a year from now.

“I am not signing this legislation because, as written, it puts the safety of incarcerated persons and correction employees at substantial risk,” Lamont wrote in his veto message.

Under his executive order, also issued on Wednesday, Lamont ordered the Department of Correction to allow incarcerated people at least four hours of out-of-cell time each day. The use of isolated confinement in disciplinary status must be limited to 15 days, allowing for at least two hours of out-of-cell time each day.

Lamont's order also requires the DOC commissioner to file a report within 90 days outlining the steps being taken to increase “contact visits” and decrease the use of in-cell restraints. Lamont said the bill, as written, placed “unreasonable and dangerous limits” on the use of restraints, only permitting correctional officers with the rank of captain or higher to order the use of handcuffs. Therapists were only allowed under the bill to order restraints during a psychiatric emergency.

It marked the first time Lamont has vetoed a bill that was passed during the recent legislative session.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Will there be fireworks at Mount Rushmore?

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
US troops in Syria attacked after airstrikes on militias
National Politics

US troops in Syria attacked after airstrikes on militias

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. troops in eastern Syria came under rocket attack Monday, with no reported casualties, one day after U.S. Air Force planes carried out airstrikes near the Iraq-Syria border against what the Pentagon said were facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups to support drone strikes inside Iraq.

+9
Falling short: Why the White House will miss its vax target
National

Falling short: Why the White House will miss its vax target

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Standing in the State Dining Room on May 4, President Joe Biden laid out a lofty goal to vaccinate 70% of American adults by Independence Day, saying the U.S. would need to overcome “doubters” and laziness to do it. “This is your choice,” he told Americans. "It’s life and death.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News