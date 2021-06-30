Lamont vetoes prison confinement bill, issues new order

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday vetoed a bill that limited when isolated confinement or seclusion is used in Connecticut prisons, saying he supports the bill's intent but wants to make sure inmates and staff are safe.

Instead, the Democrat directed the Department of Correction commissioner to increase “out of cell time” for all incarcerated individuals, including those in “restrictive status.” He said that will happen “well before the effective dates of the bill,” which would have happened a year from now.

“I am not signing this legislation because, as written, it puts the safety of incarcerated persons and correction employees at substantial risk,” Lamont wrote in his veto message.

Under his executive order, also issued on Wednesday, Lamont ordered the Department of Correction to allow incarcerated people at least four hours of out-of-cell time each day. The use of isolated confinement in disciplinary status must be limited to 15 days, allowing for at least two hours of out-of-cell time each day.