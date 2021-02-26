Lamont's marijuana bill faces criticism from different sides

Harris insisted the two bills aren't competing but rather complement one another and called for further negotiations.

Yet some activists, legislators and others insisted that Lamont's bill also would give Connecticut's existing medical marijuana growers an unfair advantage over small, fledging businesses looking to enter the industry. They argue the bill would delay the implementation of an equity program for applicants for cannabis-related businesses, thus lending the state’s existing medical marijuana companies a head start.

Others said Lamont's bill doesn't go far enough in expunging criminal records and doesn't allow people to cultivate cannabis at home, with some likening it the home-brewing of beer.

“The core of legalization of cannabis should be about criminal justice reform," Jason Ortiz, of Hartford, a board member of the Minority Cannabis Business Association said. "And to me, equity means making sure that the benefits of the legal cannabis market go to the communities that were overpoliced.”

An advocacy group called Black and Brown United In Action submitted testimony calling Lamont's bill “not only an insult to democracy" but “another knee on the neck of Black and Brown communities” by continuing to disenfranchise them.