 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lamont's mental health commissioner tapped for federal job
0 comments
AP

Lamont's mental health commissioner tapped for federal job

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is losing another member of his cabinet to President Joe Biden's administration.

The White House announced Friday that Biden has tapped Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Commissioner Miriam Delphin-Rittmon as his nominee for Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

In 2014, Delphin-Rittmon completed a two-year appointment under President Barack Obama as senior adviser to the administrator of the federal office she has now been appointed to lead.

Lamont credited Delphin-Rittmon, who appeared with him Friday at a news conference about the Democratic administration's plans to spend federal coronavirus relief funds, as a “trusted advisor on some of the leading issues of our time" including the opioid crisis and the mental health needs stemming from the pandemic. She has led the state agency since 2015 and previously held other positions within DMHAS.

“That is why it comes as no surprise that President Biden has selected her to bring her expertise to the national level," Lamont said in a statement, adding how it was “bittersweet” that she is moving on to a new professional opportunity.

Delphin-Rittmon is a resident of Meriden, the same community where U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona grew up and worked as a educator for two decades. Cardona, Lamont's former state education commissioner, was tapped by Biden in December.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sam Burrish tends his pepper plants

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations
National Politics

White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced new employer tax credits and other steps to encourage people reluctant to be inoculated to get the COVID-19 vaccine as his administration tries to overcome diminishing demand for the shots. The moves came as Biden celebrated reaching his latest goal of administering 200 million coronavirus doses in his first 100 days in office.

Some Jan. 6 defendants try to use journalism as riot defense
National Politics

Some Jan. 6 defendants try to use journalism as riot defense

  • Updated

The Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January created a trove of self-incriminating evidence, thoroughly documenting their actions and words in videos and social media posts. Now some of the camera-toting people in the crowd are claiming they were only there to record history as journalists, not to join a deadly insurrection.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News