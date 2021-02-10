Lamont's new $46 billion budget focuses on defeating COVID

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Defeating COVID-19 tops the priorities in Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont's new two-year, $46 billion state budget proposal unveiled Wednesday, with plans to continue rolling out testing and vaccinations, to provide interim rate increases for nursing homes, and to give financial support for health care providers, all while keeping schools open.

In a 25-minute virtual message to the General Assembly, the Democrat explained bluntly why crushing COVID still remains the No. 1 issue: “Because if we don’t, nothing else matters,” he said.

Lamont's proposed budget predicts it could take several more months before there is widespread accessibility and herd immunity in Connecticut. That means pandemic-related expenses, as well as lagging state revenues, could stretch beyond the current year.

“COVID-19 continues to throw wild cards into the deck, but the federal government is getting much closer to deciding how it will support our state and local municipalities,” Lamont said in his address. “Connecticut will have to remain agile in meeting these changing circumstances, but that being said, I would not change our hand with any other state in the country.”