 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Lancaster County sheriff, officer awarded state honors

  • 0

LANCASTER, S.C. (AP) — Both the sheriff and an officer at a South Carolina sheriff's office have been honored by a state law enforcement group.

Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile received an award for ethics and excellence and Lt. Christy Rogers was named officer of the year last month by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Association.

Rogers has worked for the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office for 24 years, going from a patrol deputy to supervising the agency's crime scene and evidence unit.

Rogers' hard work and careful, methodical collection of evidence to document crime scenes helps make arrests and assure the right people face punishment, both Faile and Solicitor Randy Newman said.

Rogers also trains the technicians who work under her on how to be effective witnesses when they need to testify in court, Newman said.

Faile has also spent his entire career with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, starting as a patrol deputy before becoming sheriff 13 years ago.

People are also reading…

Faile was honored with the Jackie Swindler Award for Ethics and Excellence for overseeing a department in a county whose population has doubled since he was hired and reaching out to other law enforcement agencies, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Association said.

The sheriff has put in innovative programs to help drug addicts treatment instead of prison and mapping techniques to more quickly determine patterns in crime to catch violators and prevent more illegal acts, the association said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz running for Senate in Pennsylvania

Celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz running for Senate in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon best known as the host of TV’s "Dr. Oz Show" after rocketing to fame on Oprah Winfrey's show, announced Tuesday that he is running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat as a Republican.

Fauci fires back at Cruz over COVID claims about Chinese lab

Fauci fires back at Cruz over COVID claims about Chinese lab

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious diseases expert, blasted Sen. Ted Cruz for suggesting that Fauci be investigated for statements he made about COVID-19 and said the criticism by the Texas Republican was an attack on science.

OPEC, allies stick to modest output boost despite omicron

OPEC, allies stick to modest output boost despite omicron

NEW YORK (AP) — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries decided Thursday to stick to their plans to boost oil production even as the new omicron variant cast a shadow of uncertainty over the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US

New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden called the new coronavirus variant omicron a cause for concern but “not a cause for panic" Monday and said he was not considering any widespread U.S. lockdown. He urged Americans anew to get fully vaccinated, including booster shots, and return to face masks indoors in public settings to slow any spread.

Pushing COVID-19 boosters, Biden says 'we need to be ready'

Pushing COVID-19 boosters, Biden says 'we need to be ready'

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — With rising numbers of COVID-19 cases predicted this winter, President Joe Biden on Thursday appealed for Americans to get their boosters and get behind his plan to tackle the new omicron variant through wider availability of vaccines and shots, but without new major restrictions on daily life.

Inside the 'big wave' of misinformation targeted at Latinos

Inside the 'big wave' of misinformation targeted at Latinos

WASHINGTON (AP) — Before last year's presidential election, Facebook ads targeting Latino voters described Joe Biden as a communist. During his inauguration, another conspiracy theory spread online and on Spanish-language radio warning that a brooch worn by Lady Gaga signaled Biden was working with shadowy, leftist figures abroad.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell’s ongoing feud

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News