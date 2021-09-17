Land agency moving back to DC, reversing Trump-era decision

“The Bureau of Land Management is critical to the nation’s efforts to address the climate crisis, expand public access to our public lands and preserve our nation’s shared outdoor heritage,'' she said in a statement.

“There’s no doubt that the BLM should have a leadership presence in Washington, D.C. – like all the other land management agencies – to ensure that it has access to the policy, budget and decision-making levers to best carry out its mission,'' Haaland said. BLM’s presence in Colorado and across the West will continue to grow, she added.

"The past several years have been incredibly disruptive to the organization, to our public servants and to their families,'' Haaland said, referring to actions by her predecessors, Ryan Zinke and David Bernhardt, to move the BLM to rural Colorado, sparking criticism that the Trump administration intended to gut the agency that oversees vast tracts of public lands in the West. Hundreds of longtime employees chose not to move to Colorado. Only three workers ultimately relocated.

Haaland, who opposed the move as a member of Congress from New Mexico, visited the Colorado headquarters in July.