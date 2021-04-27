Large-capacity magazines ban clears Delaware House committee

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Democratic proposal to outlaw high-capacity firearm magazines cleared a Delaware House committee Tuesday and will be sent to the full House for a floor vote.

The measure passed the House Judiciary Committee on a strict party line vote, having cleared the Senate earlier this month with no Republican support.

The legislation would outlaw the sale or possession of any magazine capable of holding more than 17 rounds.

Supporters say it is a public safety measure that can help prevent mass shootings and save lives.

“There’s a lot of gun violence in our city. ... This is a protective measure for all of us,” said chief House sponsor Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha, a Wilmington Democrat.

Opponents argue that the bill will be ignored by criminals who flout existing gun control laws and will do nothing to stem the gun violence in Wilmington. They believe the measure instead infringes on the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens and would force them to surrender property they already legally own.

“Focusing on an object is not the answer. We need to focus on the person,” said Jeff Hague, president of the Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association, an advocacy group for gun owners.