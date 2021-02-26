Las Cruces school official struck, killed while walking dogs

Trujillo “made a significant impact on the young women and men she taught, counseled and led for decades across different roles,” New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement. ”She leaves behind an unfinished legacy of credible service in New Mexico public education."

Las Cruces City Councilor Gabriel Vasquez called Trujillo’s death “a tragic loss for our community, our students, and the state of New Mexico.”

Trujillo started working as the Las Cruces superintendent in late 2019 after being abruptly removed as state public education secretary by Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, after only six months in that position.

Lujan Grisham at the time cited a lack of progress on sweeping education changes. Trujillo told the Sun-News she “felt like I did everything I could to turn the table about changing the conversation of what education and educators are in our state and how much they deserve to be valued."