LA's Dodger Stadium vaccine site to shut down by end of May

Ferrer said officials are monitoring the traffic at the big sites and at some point they may not be the most viable option for trying to get vaccine into hardest-hit communities.

“I think the strategy moving forward for all of us is going to be to make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated, and for some that’s going to mean that were going to bring the vaccine close to where you already are,” she said.

At the south end of San Francisco Bay, more than two-thirds of Santa Clara County residents age 16 and up have received at least one dose but officials are concerned about lagging rates among the youngest of those eligible. Efforts to address that include expanded clinics with evening and weekend hours, but county officials do not have plans to shutter larger vaccine sites, in part because a large number of second doses still need to be given out.

“We are making it so easy,” county Supervisor Cindy Chavez told a news conference. “You can drop in. They are making later hours. You don't have to necessarily make an appointment.”

