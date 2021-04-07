Las Vegas lawyer agrees to plea deal over client funds

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A high-profile attorney in Las Vegas has agreed to a plea deal this week saying he failed to safeguard client accounts, supervise employees and respond to State Bar of Nevada requests for bank records.

Assistant bar counsel Daniel Young filed a seven-count complaint in August 2020 against Bret Whipple, accusing him of failing to competently and diligently represent clients, converting and co-mingling tens of thousands of client trust funds, failing to report theft and failing to supervise non-attorney staff, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Tuesday.

“There is a pattern of misconduct in this case,” Young said during a virtual hearing on Tuesday.

Defense attorney Michael Warhola said Whipple feels bad about his failures but noted that he already repaid all the money stolen by one of his employees from client trust funds.

“Mr. Whipple is a hardworking, honest attorney — he may be too honest — which is why we’re here today,” Warhola said. “We’re not going to be back here for any trust account issues or any employee thefts.”