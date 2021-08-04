 Skip to main content
Las Vegas mayor discloses she tested positive for COVID-19
Las Vegas mayor discloses she tested positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman on Wednesday disclosed that she tested positive for COVID-19 last month despite being vaccinated earlier in the year.

Goodman said her symptoms were mild and that she had quarantined for 10 days.

Goodman, 82, disclosed her illness during a City Council meeting as she explained why she missed the July 21 meeting.

Goodman was not wearing a mask during the meeting, KTNV-TV reported. Nevada instituted an indoor mask mandate last week because of growing spread of the virus.

A vocal opponent of shutdowns that she said harmed businesses, Goodman on Wednesday asked people to get vaccinated.

Goodman acknowledged that she has frequently hugged and touched people. “And that’s how I will continue to operate.”

