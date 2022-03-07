Las Vegas police officer now accused of three casino heists

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas police officer who was arrested Feb. 27 for attempting to rob a casino on The Strip has been charged in federal court in connection with two other casino robberies.

The federal criminal complaint filed Friday accuses Caleb Rogers, 33, of arming himself in all three heists dating to November with the same .357-caliber service revolver that belonged to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

He’s scheduled to make his initial appearance Thursday before a U.S. magistrate judge in Las Vegas on federal charges of interference with commerce, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

A Las Vegas officer since 2015, Rogers is accused of taking at least $90,000 during the three hold-ups, including nearly $79,000 he demanded Feb. 27 at the cashier cage at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino.

He was arrested minutes later after he threatened to shoot a security officer who chased him into the parking and wrested his gun away, the criminal complaint said.

When the security officer asked Rogers his name, he replied, “`Rogers, P No. 15666,’” giving his name and Metro identification number, a way police officers commonly identify themselves to one another," according to an affidavit signed by an FBI agent.

