Last debate for NYC mayoral candidates; early voting ongoing

NEW YORK (AP) — The candidates running in the Democratic primary to be New York City's next mayor made their pitches to voters in the final televised debate on Wednesday, even as early voting has begun.

As in prior debates, the candidates were asked about a rise in violent crime and other issues that impact the city's recovery from the pandemic. And also like other debates, the candidates at times sent pointed comments toward each other.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang had a strident back-and-forth after Yang brought up an endorsement from the Captains Endowment Association, pointing out that they chose him over Adams, a former police officer.

“The people who worked with him for years, who know him best. They just endorsed me," Yang said.

City Comptroller Scott Stringer later criticized Yang after he answered a question about homelessness by talking about increasing the number of psych beds. Stringer interjected to call it “the greatest non-answer I've heard of all of our debates."