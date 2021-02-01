Last undecided US House race shows Tenney in the lead

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney appeared on the verge of recapturing her old seat in Congress as election officials wrapped up counting ballots Monday in the nation’s last undecided U.S. House race.

Tenney, a central New York Republican, began the day with a 122-vote lead over U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi, according to unofficial vote totals from both campaigns. Brindisi was the Democrat who ousted Tenney from office in 2018.

The official tally was not due to be reported until Tuesday, and Brindisi still has legal challenges pending, but a last round of ballot counting done before a state judge Monday didn't involve enough votes to shake Tenney's lead.

County elections officials and campaign lawyers huddled around a square table in the Oswego County Courthouse as 54 ballots were counted. Mask-wearing lawyers for the candidates peered at the ballots and took notes as an official opened up ballots and held them up for all to see.

Public access to the courtroom was restricted because of the coronavirus pandemic. While the proceedings were streamed to computer terminals in other courtrooms around the state, it was often unclear which votes went to which candidates. Election officials and lawyers muffled by masks discussed some results and not others.