Last votes being cast across New York in party primaries

NEW YORK (AP) — Voters across New York were casting their final ballots in party primaries Tuesday, including a hotly contested mayoral race in New York City.

With no presidential or congressional races at stake, turnout was expected to be a fraction of what the state saw last November.

Yet even with fewer votes to count, results in some races could take time to emerge.

New York's pandemic-era expansion of mail-in voting is still in effect, and many absentee ballots won't be counted until a week after the election.

Results could take longest in New York City, which is using ranked-choice voting to decide the winners in many contests, including the Democratic race for mayor.

That's a system in which voters rank up to five candidates in order of preference and the lowest performers are eliminated in a series of computerized rounds of vote tallying until only two candidates remain.