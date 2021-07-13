Late census numbers compress redistricting panel's schedule

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Legislative leaders on the five-person group redrawing state lawmakers' district lines based on census data heard Tuesday how the delay in the release of updated population figures may require them to move more quickly than anticipated.

Comprehensive census numbers might not reach the state's Legislative Reapportionment Commission before the end of September, and counties need the new maps by Jan. 24 in order to provide the requisite information to candidates and others circulating nominating petitions during a period that kicks off on Feb. 15.

The chairman, former University of Pittsburgh chancellor Mark Nordenberg, said the pandemic-delayed census data, which had once been expected by April 2021, will arrive in less user-friendly form in late August, then “in quote, ‘final form’ at the end of September, and even then there are adjustments to the data that will need to be made."

“The key clash, if I can call it that, is the intersection — or lack of intersection — between the reapportionment process and the deadlines for primary elections," Nordenberg said.

Brent McClintock, executive director of the Legislative Data Processing Center, told the commission that the process of turning census data into “adjusted and validated data” will likely take until mid-October.