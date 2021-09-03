Late NC budget to take longer as GOP, Cooper seek consensus

But Cooper tempered his critique to reporters, sounding optimistic that a final budget he could sign was still quite possible.

“We need to take whatever time we need to make the transformational changes that are going to be so important to this state,” Cooper said Thursday. "Yes, it’s a little more complicated. And we all have to come to an agreement on how this is going to work.”

There are enough Democrats in each chamber to uphold a Cooper budget veto if party members remain united. That happened in 2019, causing a budget stalemate with Republicans that never got fully resolved. But with several Democrats already voting earlier this year for preliminary versions of the budget, there's no guarantee a veto would stand this time.

House and Senate Republican leaders took until early June to agree on spending caps for state funds — $25.7 billion this year and $26.7 billion for next year.