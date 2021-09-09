Latest California bail reform effort dies for this year

“The parolee who did this should have never been released back to the community,” he said. But he did not immediately say how much the high-profile slaying may have hindered his bill, which was already heavily opposed by the bail industry.

He plans to try again next year for changes that he said would provide “a fair, safe and equitable bail system, free of industry greed.”

The current bail system, he said in a statement, “keeps Californians locked up who pose no threat to the public and who have been convicted of no crime, simply because they cannot pay what the bail industry demands.”

Hertzberg recently heavily amended his original bill after it ran into opposition in the Assembly.

It would now set a statewide bail schedule that takes into account suspects’ finances and returns the money if charges are dropped.

It follows the California Supreme Court ruling in April that judges must consider suspects’ ability to pay when they set bail, and Hertzberg said his bill implements the high court’s ruling.