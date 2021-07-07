Latest hack to test Biden's vow for consequences for Russia

Biden said he set red lines by handing a list to Putin of some 16 critical infrastructure entities, including water systems and the energy sector, in the U.S. that are off-limits to attack. He said “responsible countries need to take action against criminals who conduct ransomware activities on their territory.”

The Kaseya attack did not appear to affect any critical infrastructure. Nevertheless, the incident shows that ransomware attacks, even if they don’t target critical infrastructure, have the potential to be damaging when done on a massive scale.

Biden also suggested that he told Putin that he stood ready to retaliate should the Russians go too far.

“I pointed out to him that we have significant cyber capability. And he knows it,” Biden said.

Further complicating matters, the Republican National Committee said Tuesday one of its contractors had been breached, though it did not say by whom. The RNC said no data was accessed.

The administration has already taken action against the Russians for cyberespionage, announcing in April the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats and sanctions against several dozen people and companies over Kremlin interference in last year’s presidential election and the hacking of federal agencies.