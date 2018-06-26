ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Latest on Maryland's primary election (all times local):
11 a.m.
The State Board of Elections has sent emails to Maryland residents who weren't properly registered to vote in this week's primary because of a computer error, advising that they will need to cast a provisional ballot.
Officials say the error at the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration meant changes voters made in address and party affiliation on the MVA's website or kiosks over a certain period were not sent to the state elections board. As many as 80,000 voters may be affected.
The emails sent to voters who changed addresses say they will have to cast a provisional ballot at the voting location for their new address. The emails include directions for how to find a new voting location.
The emails also say trained pollworkers will be available Tuesday to answer questions and guide voters through the provisional ballot process.
———
9 a.m.
A state elections official says early morning issues have been reported at two polling places across the state, but both are believed to be resolved.
Donna Duncan is assistant deputy for election policy at the State Board of Elections. She said Tuesday morning that elections officials and others worked to stop paving that was going on in front of one polling place in Allegany County.
Duncan says she understands all paving has been postponed until after the primary election.
In Baltimore, the city's board of elections director tells The Baltimore Sun some voters at one polling place weren't immediately able to cast ballots Tuesday morning because machines hadn't been set up on time.
Director Armstead Jones couldn't immediately be reached by The Associated Press for an update, but Duncan says she believes the issue has been fixed.
———
3 a.m.
Maryland voters are choosing candidates Tuesday for all 188 state legislative seats, governor and members of Congress.
The Democratic primary for governor is one of the major races. Polls show Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker and former NAACP President Ben Jealous in a tight race in a crowded primary. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is unchallenged for his party's nomination.
Voters are picking nominees to run for the state's eight U.S. House seats, and U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin is running for re-election against a field of candidates, including Chelsea Manning, the transgender rights activist convicted of leaking U.S. government secrets to WikiLeaks.
Maryland's 6th Congressional District has the only open U.S. House seat. Rep. John Delaney isn't running for re-election because he is making a bid for the presidency.