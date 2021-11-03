Latest Wisconsin poll shows slipping ratings for incumbents

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The latest Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday shows that Wisconsin's featured incumbents are losing some support.

The survey found slipping approval ratings for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is down from 50% to 45%. Republican U.S. Sen Ron Johnson stayed about the same, with a 36% favorable rating that ranks among the worst he’s received in this poll. Both Evers and Johnson will be on the ballot next year.

“It’s a challenging political environment for politicians generally and for incumbents specifically,” Marquette pollster Charles Franklin said.

This poll interviewed 805 registered Wisconsin voters by landline or cell phone between Oct. 26-31. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points for the full sample.

President Joe Biden's national slump in popularity has filtered down to Wisconsin, where his approval rating has dropped from 49% in August to 43%., the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin came in at 38% favorable and 39% unfavorable. Those ratings are slightly worse than they were in August.

Regarding the state of Wisconsin, 41% say it is headed in the right direction, while 51% say it is off on the wrong track. In August, 39% said the state was headed in the right direction and 52% said it was on the wrong track.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

