Law enforcement: We'll be ready for Joe Biden's inauguration

In keeping with the theme of unity, the committee also announced that after Biden is officially inaugurated, he, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery and will be joined there by former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton and their wives. It will be one of Biden’s first acts as president, and a show of bipartisanship at a time when the national divide is on stark display.

Plati said they're prepared for the group to shift to Arlington — and for the possibility of threats to shift with them.

Trump is skipping Biden’s inauguration, a decision Biden said was a “good thing,” though Vice President Mike Pence and his wife plan to attend.

One of the main problems last week was a lack of coordination by multiple agencies in the district, which won't happen this time because those agencies have already been approved to work together and have been doing so for months, Plati said.

"We will have the adequate resourcing, personnel and plans in place," he said.