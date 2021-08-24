Law named for dead Penn State student boosts hazing penalty

The law also increases hazing that results in injury from a disorderly persons offense with a penalty of as much as six months of prison time and a $1,000 fine, or both, to a fourth-degree crime.

Before Tuesday, New Jersey law generally described hazing as “conduct, other than competitive athletic events, which places or may place another person in danger of bodily injury.”

The new law broadens the kinds of activities that can be considered hazing to include actions that cause or coerce someone to violate the law, to consume food or drink that can put the person at risk of physical or emotional harm, or to endure physical or mental brutality, along with any other kind of activity that could hurt the person.

Republican state Sen. Kip Bateman sponsored the legislation after hearing from 12-year-old Matthew Prager, Piazza's neighbor and friend, who wrote to Bateman asking him to author anti-hazing legislation in Piazza's memory.

“To this day, I am grateful to Matthew for sending me that letter. No student deserves to go through the ritual humiliation that 19-year-old Timothy Piazza experienced on the night that he lost his life," Bateman said.

Evelyn Piazza praised Prager for advocating for the new law.