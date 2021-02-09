Law would let Idaho state treasurer invest in gold, silver

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to allow the Idaho treasurer to invest in gold and silver that must be physically stored in Idaho headed to the full House on Tuesday.

The House State Affairs Committee approved the legislation that Republican Rep. Ron Nate said is a great way to protect against inflation.

“With new concerns about financial instability, it makes sense for investors, and it makes sense for states, to turn to real assets, especially in terms of precious metals, to protect investments of their funds," he told the committee.

Opponents said that precious metals as an investment are volatile, and there are much better investments to protect against inflation. The opponents also said it will cost money to get the gold and silver to Idaho and then have ongoing costs to store it in a safe place.

“My clients always want to have gold,” said Republican Rep. Rod Furniss in arguing against the legislation. “They like it because they're in love with it or they have a political reason that they like it. There are a lot of things you could have that are better than gold.”