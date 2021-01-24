Lawmaker introduces bill to limit by-mail voting in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska lawmaker has introduced a bill to partially dismantle voting-by-mail systems used by Anchorage, Juneau and other cities across the state.

Republican state Sen. Mike Shower said the proposal is intended to strengthen the security of the state’s election system in a nonpartisan way, the Anchorage Daily News reported Saturday.

However, several legislative observers claimed on Friday that a portion of the bill “may ban municipalities from having vote-by-mail elections.”

That part of the bill prohibits cities and boroughs from automatically sending ballots to registered voters. Cities and boroughs would still be able to send ballots to voters who request them, officials said.

Alaska Municipal League Director Nils Andreassen said he is not yet certain if vote-by-mail would become impossible under the restriction, but it would require the cities to “start over” and rewrite their election laws.