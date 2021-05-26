Lawmaker loses chairman job after dispute with House speaker

The disagreement stems from Garofalo’s decision to move ahead with a bill that seeks to put limits on classroom discussions about racism. The proposal sparked weeks of racial tensions in the House and has worsened fractures among Republicans.

Last week, Garofalo, of St. Bernard Parish, said he was removed as education committee chairman. But the House’s second-ranking Republican, Rep. Tanner Magee, said Garofalo was only asked to temporarily step down from the chairmanship for the rest of the legislative session, not for the full term.

Since then, Schexnayder hadn't filed any paperwork to remove Garofalo as chairman, so Garofalo decided to chair Wednesday’s hearing. But he said Schexnayder disagreed. Most committee members didn't show up, and the full agenda was scrapped.

Garofalo said Schexnayder told him Wednesday morning before the hearing: “If you go up there, I’m going to have you removed from the building or I'm going to cancel the meeting." Garofalo waited 45 minutes for enough committee members to show up to vote on bills but had to jettison the meeting when it became clear lawmakers weren't arriving.